Points of Light: Learn the Secrets to Showcasing Your CSR Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Points of Light - The events of the past few years have encouraged the public to be more socially conscious. They're ready to take action to spark change in their communities, expecting the companies they support to do the same. But how can businesses effectively communicate the impact of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs without being accused of greenwashing or lip service? That's where the combination of impact data and storytelling comes in.

Impact data provides quantifiable evidence of the effectiveness of your social impact, demonstrating just how much your CSR programs are bettering society. However, data alone can be dry and difficult to relate to. That's where storytelling comes in. Stories humanize the data and make it more engaging for your audience.?

The increasing prominence of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) reporting adds a new wrinkle to sharing the results of our social impact efforts. A lack of sector-wide standards around social impact reporting makes it challenging to know just what kind of data to collect-and how to measure it well.?

That's why our partners at True Impact created their latest white paper: CSR and ESG: A Practical Guide to Social Impact Reporting.

With this guide, ESG professionals will have the tools to use CSR to help power the "S" in their ESG reporting and CSR professionals will have the insights to substantiate their corporate social impact via ESG reporting.?

The white paper offers an easy-to-incorporate framework to help your team better demonstrate the value of CSR to company leadership and shareholders, drive improvement for stakeholders and strategically communicate the value of CSR in your ESG reporting-even in the face of ESG backlash.?

This guide will give you the knowledge to:

Align your social impact initiatives with clear business value for the company.

Substantiate your CSR initiatives with validated social impact data.

Generate strategic insights about your programs to drive decision making?.

Strengthen your CSR storytelling and communications, even in an anti-ESG environment.

The report also includes dozens of reports, resources and templates from some of the top organizations in the sector, such as Edelman, Deloitte, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP), PwC, KPMG, The Conference Board, BDO, Sustainalytics, IBM, the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and the most common ESG reporting frameworks.

Data plus stories can lead to compelling impact for your company and local community. This guide can help you and your team propel that impact even more.

Download CSR and ESG: A Practical Guide to Social Impact Reporting.

