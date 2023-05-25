Researchers have achieved an efficiency boost of 15.44% to 17.04% in all-inorganic perovskite solar cells by incorporating a conductive fullerene-derivative interlayer between the perovskite and electron transport layers. They claim that this enhancement also improves thermal stability.A group of material scientists improved the power conversion efficiency (PCE) and thermal stability of all-inorganic perovskite solar cells (PSC) by adding an interlayer called bis-dimethylamino-functionalized fullerene derivative (PCBDMAM). These solar cells have higher efficiency but lower thermal stability compared ...

