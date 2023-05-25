Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
25.05.2023 | 10:48
SKF announces changes to Group Management to further strengthen its commercial focus

Three new appointments are made in SKF Group Management aiming to further strengthen its commercial focus in the company's journey towards increased profitable growth. A new position is also created to drive strategic sales and portfolio management.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the appointments of David Johansson as President, Industrial Region Europe Middle East and Africa, Kerstin Enochsson as President, Automotive, and Hans Landin as Senior Vice President, Group Commercial Excellence Bearings.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "To reach our potential, we need to increase our commercial capabilities. These changes in the Group Management team will add a lot of industry experience and new perspectives that will make us stronger as a team."

As of 1 August, Hans Landin will join SKF as Senior Vice President, Group Commercial Excellence Bearings. Hans has extensive international experience from executive positions in the bearing industry and will manage strategic pricing, sales processes, global portfolio management and more.

David Johansson, currently President, Automotive at SKF, will succeed the interim President for Industrial Region EMEA, Aldo Cedrone, from 15 August. Replacing David will be Kerstin Enochsson, recruited from the mobility sector having held several senior positions for instance within supply chain management, operations planning and aftermarket business.

Rickard Gustafson says: "This is another important milestone in our journey. I'm really looking forward to working together. I would also like to thank Aldo for his contribution to the development of our industrial operations in EMEA. Aldo will continue driving prioritized projects for the Group, including our important footprint transformation."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Director
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3774504/2082472.pdf

20230525 SKF announces changes to Group Management to further strengthen its commercial focus

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-gustafson,c3182175

Rickard Gustafson

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/david-johansson-skf,c3182177

David Johansson SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/kerstin-enochsson--skf,c3182178

Kerstin Enochsson, SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/hans-landin--skf,c3182179

Hans Landin, SKF

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management-to-further-strengthen-its-commercial-focus-301834478.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
