Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Bioservo Technologies AB (287/23)

With effect from May 26, 2023, the subscription units in Bioservo Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 05, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: BIOS UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354363 Order book ID: 293634 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 26, 2023, the paid subscription units in Bioservo Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BIOS BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354371 Order book ID: 293635 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB