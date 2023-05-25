Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSXU | ISIN: SE0009779085 | Ticker-Symbol: 10B
München
25.05.23
08:30 Uhr
0,067 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2023 | 11:10
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Bioservo Technologies AB (287/23)

With effect from May 26, 2023, the subscription units in Bioservo Technologies
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including June 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   BIOS UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354363              
Order book ID:  293634                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 26, 2023, the paid subscription units in Bioservo
Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   BIOS BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354371              
Order book ID:  293635                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.