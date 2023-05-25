Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: A3EETX | ISIN: SE0020180917 | Ticker-Symbol: TZB0
Frankfurt
25.05.23
11:45 Uhr
4,168 Euro
+0,039
+0,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1114,32712:59
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2023 | 11:34
146 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Tethys Oil AB (68/23)

With effect from May 26, 2023, the redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 9, 2023. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   TETY IL                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020180925              
Order book ID:  293636                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
