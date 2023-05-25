Anzeige
WKN: A0Q2FS | ISIN: NO0010405640 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QG
Frankfurt
25.05.23
08:02 Uhr
0,145 Euro
+0,000
+0,14 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023

Oslo, 25 May 2023. The Annual General Meeting in PCI Biotech Holding ASA took place today, 25 May 2023.

All the matters on the agenda were approved and the minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are available on www.pcibiotech.com.

Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO / CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • PCI Biotech Minutes AGM 25 May 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9d856cc-4be9-4542-80a2-1bc25af3e67e)

