BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter, which ended March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared with prior year periods)

Set records in fiscal 2023 for sales, gross margin and operating income

Strong execution resulted in record fiscal 2023 sales of $936.2 million and record fourth quarter sales of $253.8 million; FX negatively impacted revenue by $30.6 million for the year

Achieved record annual gross margin of 36.5%, a 170 basis point improvement; fourth quarter gross margin expanded 220 basis points to 35.9%

Operational leverage drove operating income records of $97.8 million for the year and

$27.5 million for the quarter

Generated $83.6 million in cash from operations for the year; delivered $66.7 million in cash from operations in the quarter, strongest quarter on record

Reduced net debt leverage ratio to 2.2x 1 providing ample flexibility for montratec ® acquisition expected to close by May 31 st

Continue to expect low-to-mid single digit revenue growth in fiscal 2024 plus additional benefits of montratec acquisition

David J. Wilson, President and CEO, commented, " We delivered record sales, gross margin, and operating income for fiscal 2023 as the team successfully executes our strategy to transform Columbus McKinnon into a higher growth, less cyclical business with stronger earnings power. We are driving improvements through the discipline of CMBS which includes our 80/20 process and investments in robust digital tools and processes to improve our customers' experience. Our fiscal year and fourth quarter results demonstrate another proof point along our path toward our fiscal 2027 financial goals of $1.5 billion in revenue with adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21%."

He continued, " We are thrilled to add montratec® to the portfolio as we enter fiscal 2024. montratec brings advanced automation technology to our precision conveying platform. With its rapid growth and attractive margin profile, montratec further propels our transformation. Importantly, our strong cash generation provides the financial flexibility to complete the acquisition and advance our strategy. We expect to close the deal in the next week.

" We are making substantial progress advancing our strategy and are executing to plan. I am excited about where we are headed as an enterprise."

_____________________________

1 On a financial covenant basis per Amended and Restated Credit Agreement





Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Sales

($ in millions) Q4 FY 23 Q4 FY 22 Change % Change Net sales $ 253.8 $ 253.4 $ 0.4 0.2 % U.S. sales $ 149.4 $ 149.0 $ 0.4 0.3 % % of total 59 % 59 % Non-U.S. sales $ 104.4 $ 104.4 $ - - % % of total 41 % 41 %

For the quarter, sales increased $0.4 million, or 0.2%. Excluding a $4.2 million, or 1.7%, impact of foreign currency exchange, sales on a constant currency basis increased 1.8%. In the U.S., price improved $9.3 million, or 6.3%, which was partially offset by declining volume of $8.9 million, or 6.0%. Outside the U.S., price improved $5.1 million, or 4.9%, partially offset by declining volume of $0.9 million, or 0.8%.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q4 FY 23 Q4 FY 22 Change % Change Gross profit $ 91.2 $ 85.5 $ 5.7 6.7 % Gross margin 35.9 % 33.7 % 220 bps Adjusted gross profit* $ 91.2 $ 88.7 $ 2.5 2.8 % Adjusted gross margin* 35.9 % 34.8 % 110 bps Income from operations $ 27.5 $ 24.1 $ 3.4 14.2 % Operating margin 10.8 % 9.5 % 130 bps Adjusted income from operations* $ 29.2 $ 28.6 $ 0.6 2.1 % Adjusted operating margin* 11.5 % 11.2 % 30 bps Net income (loss) $ 13.9 $ 11.8 $ 2.1 17.5 % Net income (loss) margin 5.5 % 4.7 % 80 bps Diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 0.07 17.1 % Adjusted EPS* $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 0.01 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 39.7 $ 39.3 $ 0.4 1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 15.7 % 15.4 % 30 bps

*Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, and the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.80 in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared with $0.79 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Columbus McKinnon expects first quarter fiscal 2024 sales at current exchange rates to be in the range of

$235 million to $240 million including the first month of montratec, implying high-single digit growth at the mid-point of the range.

Mr. Wilson concluded, " We are encouraged by the opportunities we are identifying to grow our business at better than market rates. We are utilizing direct customer feedback to inform our actions, enhance customer experience and unlock the potential to earn greater market share. We are deepening our reach in more secular markets with enduring tailwinds and advancing our capabilities to sustain our leadership position in intelligent motion for material handling. We believe we are on track to deliver low-to-mid single digit revenue growth and further margin expansion in fiscal 2024."

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Change Net sales $ 253,843 $ 253,368 0.2 % Cost of products sold 162,625 167,893 (3.1 )% Gross profit 91,218 85,475 6.7 % Gross profit margin 35.9 % 33.7 % Selling expenses 25,331 27,080 (6.5 )% % of net sales 10.0 % 10.7 % General and administrative expenses 26,353 23,633 11.5 % % of net sales 10.4 % 9.3 % Research and development expenses 5,506 4,068 35.3 % % of net sales 2.2 % 1.6 % Amortization of intangibles 6,559 6,635 (1.1 )% Income from operations 27,469 24,059 14.2 % Operating margin 10.8 % 9.5 % Interest and debt expense 7,668 5,352 43.3 % Investment (income) loss, net (483 ) 578 NM Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net (1,037 ) 527 NM Other (income) expense, net (73 ) (378 ) NM Income before income tax expense 21,394 17,980 19.0 % Income tax expense 7,499 6,154 21.9 % Net income $ 13,895 $ 11,826 17.5 % Average basic shares outstanding 28,609 28,507 0.4 % Basic income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.41 19.5 % Average diluted shares outstanding 28,869 28,845 0.1 % Diluted income per share $ 0.48 $ 0.41 17.1 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.13

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Year Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Change Net sales $ 936,240 $ 906,555 3.3 % Cost of products sold 594,141 590,825 0.6 % Gross profit 342,099 315,730 8.4 % Gross profit margin 36.5 % 34.8 % Selling expenses 102,528 99,187 3.4 % % of net sales 11.0 % 10.9 % General and administrative expenses 94,794 102,128 (7.2 )% % of net sales 10.1 % 11.3 % Research and development expenses 20,935 15,351 36.4 % % of net sales 2.2 % 1.7 % Amortization of intangibles 26,001 25,283 2.8 % Income from operations 97,841 73,781 32.6 % Operating margin 10.5 % 8.1 % Interest and debt expense 27,942 20,126 38.8 % Cost of debt refinancing - 14,803 NM Investment (income) loss, net (315 ) (46 ) NM Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net (2,189 ) 1,574 NM Other (income) expense, net (2,072 ) (1,122 ) NM Income before income tax expense 74,475 38,446 93.7 % Income tax expense 26,046 8,786 196.4 % Net income $ 48,429 $ 29,660 63.3 % Average basic shares outstanding 28,600 28,040 2.0 % Basic income per share $ 1.69 $ 1.06 59.4 % Average diluted shares outstanding 28,818 28,401 1.5 % Diluted income per share $ 1.68 $ 1.04 61.5 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.25

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,176 $ 115,390 Trade accounts receivable 151,451 147,515 Inventories 179,359 172,139 Prepaid expenses and other 32,254 31,545 Total current assets 496,240 466,589 Net property, plant, and equipment 94,360 97,926 Goodwill 644,629 648,849 Other intangibles, net 362,537 390,788 Marketable securities 10,368 10,294 Deferred taxes on income 2,035 2,313 Other assets 88,286 68,948 Total assets $ 1,698,455 $ 1,685,707 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 76,736 $ 90,881 Accrued liabilities 124,317 118,187 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 40,604 40,551 Total current liabilities 241,657 249,619 Term loan and finance lease obligations 430,988 470,675 Other non-current liabilities 192,013 192,610 Total liabilities 864,658 912,904 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 286 285 Treasury Stock (1,001 ) - Additional paid-in capital 515,797 506,074 Retained earnings 356,758 316,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,043 ) (49,899 ) Total shareholders' equity 833,797 772,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,698,455 $ 1,685,707

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED (In thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 48,429 $ 29,660 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,947 41,924 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance (300 ) (1,969 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments and other (54 ) 136 Stock-based compensation 10,425 11,246 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,721 1,703 Loss (gain) on hedging instruments (438 ) 853 Cost of debt refinancing - 14,803 Loss on retirement of fixed asset 175 - Gain on sale of building (232 ) (375 ) Non-cash lease expense 7,867 7,945 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable (4,858 ) (18,988 ) Inventories (9,087 ) (40,201 ) Prepaid expenses and other 6,667 (47 ) Other assets (123 ) 25 Trade accounts payable (13,964 ) 12,681 Accrued liabilities 9,150 696 Non-current liabilities (13,689 ) (11,211 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 83,636 48,881 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 3,651 4,434 Purchases of marketable securities (4,021 ) (7,130 ) Capital expenditures (12,632 ) (13,104 ) Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs 373 461 Proceeds from insurance reimbursement - 482 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,616 ) (539,778 ) Dividend received from equity method investment 313 324 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (13,932 ) (554,311 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 713 2,655 Purchases of treasury stock (1,001 ) - Repayment of debt (40,550 ) (477,846 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 725,000 Proceeds from equity offering - 207,000 Fees related to debt and equity offering - (26,184 ) Cash inflows from hedging activities 24,495 19,417 Cash outflows from hedging activities (24,221 ) (20,206 ) Payment of dividends (8,008 ) (6,562 ) Other (1,415 ) (2,574 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (49,987 ) 420,700 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,931 ) (2,007 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 17,786 (86,737 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 115,640 202,377 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 133,426 $ 115,640

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q4 FY 2023 Sales Bridge Quarter Year To Date ($ in millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Fiscal 2022 Sales $ 253.4 $ 906.6 Acquisitions - - % 22.4 2.5 % Volume (9.9 ) (3.9 )% (9.2 ) (1.0 )% Pricing 14.5 5.7 % 47.0 5.2 % Foreign currency translation (4.2 ) (1.7 )% (30.6 ) (3.4 )% Total change $ 0.4 0.2 % $ 29.6 3.3 % Fiscal 2023 Sales $ 253.8 $ 936.2

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q4 FY 2023 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter Year To Date Fiscal 2022 Gross Profit $ 85.5 $ 315.7 Acquisitions - 9.5 Price, net of material cost inflation 9.2 22.6 Prior year acquisition amortization of backlog 1.7 2.2 Prior year acquisition inventory step-up expense 1.5 5.0 Tariffs 0.5 0.6 Productivity, net of other cost changes (0.5 ) (5.0 ) Foreign currency translation (1.3 ) (10.8 ) Sales volume and mix (5.4 ) (3.4 ) Business realignment costs - 1.6 Acquisition integration costs - 0.5 Product liability - 0.7 Prior year product liability settlement - 2.9 Total change 5.7 26.4 Fiscal 2023 Gross Profit $ 91.2 $ 342.1

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 24 63 62 61 62 248 FY 23 63 64 60 63 250 FY 22 63 64 61 63 251

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data - UNAUDITED March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 308.7 $ 329.1 $ 309.1 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 142.0 $ 164.7 $ 135.2 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 46.0 % 50.0 % 43.7 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 54.3 days 58.0 days 53.0 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 3.6 turns 3.0 turns 3.9 turns Days' inventory 101.4 days 121.0 days 93.6 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 53.3 days 52.6 days 58.7 days Working capital as a % of sales (2) 17.3 % 22.1 % 15.5 % Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 66.7 $ 10.8 $ 25.2 Capital expenditures $ 3.1 $ 4.2 $ 3.6 Free cash flow (1) $ 63.6 $ 6.5 $ 21.6 Debt to total capitalization percentage 36.1 % 37.3 % 39.8 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 28.9 % 33.0 % 33.9 %

(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as free cash flow, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements. Components may not add due to rounding. (2) March 31, 2022 figure excludes the impact of the acquisition of Garvey.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 91,218 $ 85,475 $ 342,099 $ 315,730 Add back (deduct): Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 1,546 - 5,042 Product liability settlement - - - 2,850 Acquisition amortization of backlog - 1,650 - 2,100 Business realignment costs - - - 1,606 Acquisition integration costs - - - 521 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 91,218 $ 88,671 $ 342,099 $ 327,849 Sales $ 253,843 $ 253,368 $ 936,240 $ 906,555 Add back: Acquisition amortization of backlog - 1,650 - 2,100 Non-GAAP sales $ 253,843 $ 255,018 $ 936,240 $ 908,655 Gross margin - GAAP 35.9 % 33.7 % 36.5 % 34.8 % Adjusted gross margin - Non-GAAP 35.9 % 34.8 % 36.5 % 36.1 %

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP income from operations $ 27,469 $ 24,059 $ 97,841 $ 73,781 Add back (deduct): Acquisition deal and integration costs 173 229 616 10,473 Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 1,546 - 5,042 Business realignment costs 848 1,115 5,140 3,902 Product liability settlement - - - 2,850 Garvey contingent consideration - - 1,230 - Headquarter relocation costs 681 - 996 - Acquisition amortization of backlog - 1,650 - 2,100 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 29,171 $ 28,599 $ 105,823 $ 98,148 Sales $ 253,843 $ 253,368 $ 936,240 $ 906,555 Add back: Acquisition amortization of backlog - 1,650 - 2,100 Non-GAAP sales $ 253,843 $ 255,018 $ 936,240 $ 908,655 Operating margin - GAAP 10.8 % 9.5 % 10.5 % 8.1 % Adjusted operating margin - Non-GAAP 11.5 % 11.2 % 11.3 % 10.8 %

Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's income from operations to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,895 $ 11,826 $ 48,429 $ 29,660 Add back (deduct): Amortization of intangibles 6,559 6,635 26,001 25,283 Cost of debt refinancing - - - 14,803 Acquisition deal and integration costs 173 229 616 10,473 Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 1,546 - 5,042 Business realignment costs 848 1,115 5,140 3,902 Product liability settlement - - - 2,850 Acquisition amortization of backlog - 1,650 - 2,100 Garvey contingent consideration - - 1,230 - Headquarter relocation costs 681 - 996 - Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) 975 (260 ) 2,185 (13,852 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 23,131 $ 22,741 $ 84,597 $ 80,261 Average diluted shares outstanding 28,869 28,845 28,818 28,401 Diluted income (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 1.68 $ 1.04 Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 2.94 $ 2.83

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangible assets, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that representing adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,895 $ 11,826 $ 48,429 $ 29,660 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense 7,499 6,154 26,046 8,786 Interest and debt expense 7,668 5,352 27,942 20,126 Investment (income) loss, net (483 ) 578 (315 ) (46 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net (1,037 ) 527 (2,189 ) 1,574 Other (income) expense, net (73 ) (378 ) (2,072 ) (1,122 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,567 10,679 41,947 41,924 Cost of debt refinancing - - - 14,803 Acquisition deal and integration costs 173 229 616 10,473 Acquisition inventory step-up expense - 1,546 - 5,042 Business realignment costs 848 1,115 5,140 3,902 Product liability settlement - - - 2,850 Acquisition amortization of backlog - 1,650 - 2,100 Garvey contingent consideration - - 1,230 - Headquarter relocation costs 681 - 996 - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 39,738 $ 39,278 $ 147,770 $ 140,072 Sales $ 253,843 $ 253,368 $ 936,240 $ 906,555 Add back: Acquisition amortization of backlog - 1,650 - 2,100 Non-GAAP sales $ 253,843 $ 255,018 $ 936,240 $ 908,655 Net income (loss) margin - GAAP 5.5 % 4.7 % 5.2 % 3.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP 15.7 % 15.4 % 15.8 % 15.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

