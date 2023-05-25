Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Second Order from Caterpillar for MarkStar Pro for Inventory Management

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it received an order from Caterpillar Inc. for a MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker.

Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics, commented: "The MarkStar Pro provides an affordable, reliable and sustainable option for marking parts and inventory management. Their first MarkStar did such an excellent job at reducing costs and improving efficiency that the acquisition of an additional unit to help them mark 600,000 parts was a worthy investment."

Caterpillar chose Laser Photonics as its supplier for laser marking technology to mark parts at its Peoria, Illinois facility, where the technology will help them track tools, locate equipment and prevent unneeded purchases by enabling facility workers to get vital information on marked parts with a quick scan.

MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker

The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar Pro is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and to continuously deliver flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757180/Laser-Photonics-Receives-Second-Order-from-Caterpillar-for-MarkStar-Pro-for-Inventory-Management