Hilbert Group's Annual Report for 2022 has been Published in Swedish and English

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) Hilbert Group AB (publ) has today published its Annual Report for 2022. The Annual Report can be downloaded from Hilbert Group's website: www.hilbert.group

In conjunction with this, Hilbert Group informs about the following changes in the Annual Report for 2022, compared to the Year-end Report 2022 published February 28, 2023:

A change has been made to the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income to reflect the fair value of Hilbert Group's equity investment in Hayvn. The effect is an increase in fair value amounting to 1,923 kSEK reported in Other Comprehensive Income and a consequential increase of the Consolidated Balance Sheet carrying amount for financial assets by the same amount.

An adjustment has been made to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, pertaining to presentation of net change of stablecoin cryptocurrencies used as means of payment in the ordinary course of Hilbert Group's business. The result of the adjustment is an increase in Cash Flow from Operating activities of 3,514 kSEK and a decrease in Net Cash used in Investing Activities by the same amount.

A change has been made to the Parent Company Income Statement for a loss allowance of -10,952 kSEK pertaining to receivables from group companies. The loss allowance reflects uncertainty in the timing of future cash flows and has been calculated in accordance with Hilbert Group's model for expected credit losses. The change has no effect on Hilbert Group's Consolidated Profit or Loss.

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

