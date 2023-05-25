Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that the Company's President and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi, will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The presentation will begin at 12:30 PM ET on June 6th.

We invite interested parties to register to one-on-one meetings or watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

The presentation will also be posted on SuperCom's website www.supercom.com.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167301