Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
24.05.23
16:45 Uhr
13,230 Euro
-0,100
-0,75 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,52013,65014:36
13,52013,64014:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2023 | 13:10
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q1 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline plc.'s preliminary first quarter 2023 results will be released on Wednesday May 31, 2023, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the "Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc Q1 2023 Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4s9o6t2m)

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc Q1 2023 Conference Call (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI75da1676a9c04dfabd2725bfe8e98e3a)

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontlineplc.cy

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.