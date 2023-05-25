Fit SodaTM Unveils New Rainbow Sherbet Flavor, Launching in All 1,110 Food Lion Grocery Store Locations in May 2023

DENVER, CO and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE:FIT; OTC:FITS) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce the launch of its latest flavor of Fit SodaTM "Rainbow Sherbet," which will be available at all 1,100 Food Lion LLC ("Food Lion") grocery store locations starting this May.

With consumers increasingly seeking better-for-you beverage options, Fit SodaTM has become a leader in the industry by offering a range of delicious, low-calorie drinks that don't sacrifice flavor. The new Rainbow Sherbet flavor is no exception, delivering a unique blend of sweet and tangy tastes that's perfect for sipping on a hot summer day.

"We're thrilled to be introducing our new Rainbow Sherbet flavor to the Fit SodaTM family," said Chris Miller, CEO of the Company. "We believe this flavor will appeal to a wide range of consumers, from those looking to cut back on sugar to those who simply want to try something new and refreshing."

The Company is excited to continue its longstanding partnership with Food Lion by launching its new Rainbow Sherbet flavor in all 1,100 of its grocery stores. As a trusted retailer, Food Lion has been a valuable partner for many years, and this launch is a new way to reach even more consumers and boost sales. The Company recognizes the importance of working with retailers who share its commitment to providing healthy beverage options and supporting the needs of its customers. By partnering with Food Lion, the Company is able to leverage their established customer base and reach new audiences with its innovative new flavor. The launch of the Sherbet flavor is a testament to the strong relationship between the Company and Food Lion, and their shared dedication to meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

The launch of Fit Soda'sTM new Rainbow Sherbet flavor is not only an exciting addition to the brand's product line, but it's also a key component of the Company's overall sales strategy. By introducing a new flavor, Fit SodaTM can appeal to a wider range of consumers who have different taste preferences, ultimately increasing the brand's reach and creating more awareness. This new flavor also provides an opportunity to increase volume sales, as customers are more likely to purchase products they find unique and enjoyable. The Company's new flavor strategy shows its commitment to meeting the changing needs of consumers and their desire for healthier and tastier beverage options.

Fit Soda'sTM Rainbow Sherbet flavor is made with natural flavors and contains just 5 calories per can. It's also gluten-free and contains no preservatives, making it a healthy choice for anyone looking to quench their thirst without compromising on taste.

"We're excited to partner with Food Lion to bring our new Rainbow Sherbet flavor to consumers across the country," added Miller. "We hope that everyone who tries it will love the sweet and tangy taste as much as we do."

Fit Soda was originally released and launched in more than 1,100 supermarkets operated by Food Lion, a multistate grocery chain based in Salisbury, North Carolina. Since November 2020, the Company has placed its Fit Soda functional beverage product with several other regional chains across the United States to include HEB (as announced in a Nov. 4, 2020 press release), all three banners of Massachusetts-based Roche Bros. (as announced in a Feb. 24, 2021 press release), and Sprouts Farmers Market (as announced in a March 4, 2021 press release). Approximately 700,000 units of Fit Soda were sold during the product's first full calendar year of retail sales in 2020 between retail placements in grocery and foodservice outlets, as well as direct-to-consumer sales through the Koios online store. The addition of Fit Soda to all 1,100 locations of Food Lion across 10 U.S. states has provided the Company with a significant opportunity for Fit Soda to have its best year yet in 2023.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, and brain capacity, and create all-day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

