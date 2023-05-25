Zero100 is a membership-based research and intelligence organization convening leaders to power growth, resilience, and sustainability through digital supply chain transformation.

The Zero100 Advisory Board is a hand-picked coalition of the world's most influential CEOs, Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officers working to accelerate progress on this mission.

Walmart's EVP Sourcing, Andrea Albright, has joined the Zero100 Advisory Board.

"I'm honored to join Zero100's Advisory Board and look forward to collaborating with a community of leaders who are working across the value chain to build resiliency and accelerate decarbonization," said Andrea Albright, EVP Sourcing, Walmart. "We have a unique window on the world due to our global footprint, and I'm excited to share insights from Walmart and tap into the wealth of knowledge that Board members will bring to our shared journey, as we work to reach zero emissions."

Olly Sloboda, Chief Executive Officer at Zero100 adds: "We are privileged to welcome Andrea to the Board. Andrea's wealth of experience across multiple global business leadership roles at Walmart, including her current role leading arguably the most influential global sourcing organization, made her an obvious choice to help accelerate the Zero100 Board's collective mission. And Walmart's journey from a small discount retailer to the world's largest, is a story of bold innovation and evolution; two critical capabilities our Zero100 community must embrace as we harness new technologies to radically reinvent supply chains on behalf of consumers around the world."

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart. Recognized as the Most Trusted Brand for Digital Payments as per the Brand Trust Report 2022 by Trust Research Advisory (TRA).

About Zero100

The world's most influential and forward-thinking Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officers partner with Zero100, a membership-based research and intelligence organization, to accelerate progress on Digital Supply Chain Transformation. Members share a common purpose to harness new technology to re-invent the production, distribution and consumption of physical goods around the world.

Zero100's approach combines unique IP-led research and data, intimate executive-level events, personalized guidance and access to an extensive community of influential thinkers and voices from within, and beyond, supply chain.

The company is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA.

Zero100 Advisory Board Members

To find out more, including a full list of our Advisory Board Members, visit https://zero100.com/about-us/.

