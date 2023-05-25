Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company") announces the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 15 June 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Montreal time in both in-person and virtual format.

The Meeting will take place at 1, Place Ville Marie, 40th Floor, Montreal, Quebec, and online via live webcast at: https://lavery.zoom.us/j/65649686965.

The AGM will be an opportunity to provide shareholders with an update on product development, and to share the recent progresses accomplished by QeM in its two main programs: Telemedicine and Blockchain technologies.

Dr. Kaiwen Zhang, Software and IT Engineering Professor at ETS (École de technologie supérieure, Montreal, Canada) and Pierre Berubé, CEO and Founder of Greybox Solutions Inc, have accepted an invitation to participate in the AGM and share their respective views on the ongoing collaboration with QeM.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

