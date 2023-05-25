Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Abner Labs has entered into a strategic services agreement with Ateliers Underlabs Inc., a leading software engineering development workshop that specializes in native cross-platform app development based in Montreal, Province of Québec, Canada.

"We are excited to have Underlabs as a strategic partner as we enter the last mile of commercialization of our AI-driven BeTheGame live sports viewing and next play micro-betting platform," said Dr David Bate, Abner Labs' Chairman. "They bring world class credentials as designers, developers, architects and engineers of best-in-breed apps. They will make the user app for BeTheGame an immersive, interactive, intuitive, engaging and enjoyable experience for bettors. They will also assure sportsbooks of a similar experience through the client app," said Dr Bate.

The teams at Abner Labs and Underlabs have been working together to perfect the apps that will underpin the front-facing BeTheGame experience for some time. "It is nice to make it official," concluded Dr Bate.

Ms Adela Kirra, Managing Partner of Underlabs, said that "We are excited to collaborate with Abner Labs to finalize the unique and unparalleled experience offered by BeTheGame." Mr Joseph Zibara, President and CTO of Underlabs, added that "BeTheGame raises the bar for the ways that bettors and bookmakers interact with 'watch and wager' apps - be in on their mobile phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, smart TVs or servers. While a challenging development mandate, we are proud to be involved with this ground-breaking platform."

-30-

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the BeTheGame live sports viewing and next play micro-betting technology platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Tech").

BeTheGame is a proprietary B2B2C artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology ecosystem that makes watching and wagering on live sports and other events on any online device as convenient and fun as playing video games. BeTheGame is licensed to sportsbooks as a white label platform to curate under their brands through their websites.

For more information about BeTheGame and Abner Tech and Abner Labs, please visit: abner-technology.com and abner-labs.com.

ABOUT UNDERLABS

Ateliers Underlabs Inc. ("Underlabs") is a Canadian company based in Montreal, Province of Québec, Canada that specializes in native cross-platform app development including desktop apps, mobile apps, enterprise solution apps, blockchain decentralized smart contracts and CRM dashboards, often in combination with AI architecture.

For more information about Underlabs, please visit: underlabs.ca

FURTHER INFORMATION

Ms Tatiana Munro-Cameron

Vice President, Engagement

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited

investor.relations@abner-labs.com

Mr Joseph Zibara

President and CTO

Ateliers Underlabs Inc.

joseph@underlabs.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward looking statements"). These forward looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations of or the negatives of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward looking information.

Forward looking statements in this news release include but may not be limited to statements about: the ability of the Company to achieve the commercialization of its technology in a timely manner or otherwise; the ability of the Company's technology to provide a live sports viewing and next play micro-betting experience; the ability of the Company's technology to provide an immersive, interactive, intuitive, engaging and/or entertaining experience for any users of the technology, including bettors and sportsbooks; the ability of Underlabs to finalize the suite of apps described herein; the ability of Underlabs to develop a unique and unparalleled app experience for users of such apps; the ability of the apps described herein to raise the bar in the ways that bettors and bookmakers interact with 'watch and wager' apps; the ability of Underlabs to resolve any complexities and challenges associated with development of the apps described herein; and the ability of any apps to function as anticipated on any mobile phones, tablets, laptops, desktops and smart TVs.

Though management believes that its assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from all or any of the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements.

Risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the forward looking statements in this news release include but may not be limited to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to execute its technology strategy; material changes to the business or operations of any partners, including but not limited to the Company's rights to various data and streaming licenses through such partners; the rights of license holders to arbitrarily impose conditions on the Company in respect of any license; the rights of any license holders to withdraw or terminate any license to the prejudice of the Company at their discretion; the ability of Underlabs to meet expected deliverables; and general technology, economic, political and social risks.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167446