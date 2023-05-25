Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), today announced they will be participating in the June 1st Investor Summit. During the presentation, HydroGraph's Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Jara, will provide an overview of the company and discuss recent milestones (such as the completion of its first commercial-scale graphene unit), as well as upcoming catalysts. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the HydroGraph Clean Power website.

Event: June 1st Investor Summit Presentation: June 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KwyEhgoBTmKrTj2xNHl0ag

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

