Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce assay results from the initial round of prospecting on its recently acquired Shabaqua Corners property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Initial field activities on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property concentrated on evaluating the previously reported (See news release: March 28, 2023) historic gold mineralization that is hosted within an east-west trending zone of mineralization. 24 samples were collected (See table 1 and figure 1 below) with assays ranging from <=0.005 to 42.8 grammes per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) within strongly altered mafic volcanics. Alteration consists of pervasive iron carbonate with associated quartz carbonate veining and stockwork ranging from 2-30% of the host rock as well as local fuchsite within more sheared areas. Mineralization consists of trace to 10% disseminated to stringer pyrite with local arsenopyrite up to 1%. Very fine visible gold (VG) was noted within samples MAM23-001 and 020. Preliminary interpretation indicates gold mineralization occurs at the contact with mafic volcanics and sediments with associated shearing and iron carbonate alteration. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

Prospecting and geological mapping is ongoing with the aim of further delineating known gold mineralization along strike as well as continuing to evaluate other portions of the property for prospective gold bearing parallel structures as demonstrated within other projects within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

The project is underlain by mafic volcanics with interbedded sediments. Gold mineralization is hosted within an east-west trending zone of pervasive carbonate alteration with associated quartz carbonate veins and pyrite/arsenopyrite.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares states, "This initial phase of prospecting confirms the high-grade nature of gold mineralization on the Shabaqua Corners Property. We are especially encouraged that 4 of the 24 samples collected ran over 30g/t Au."

Sample Number Gold Parts Per Billion (ppb) Remarks MAM23-001 31800 Visible Gold MAM23-002 955 MAM23-003 274 MAM23-004 37 MAM23-005 2620 MAM23-006 42800 MAM23-007 2630 MAM23-008 39 MAM23-009 78 MAM23-010 22 MAM23-011 13 MAM23-012 < 5 MAM23-013 < 5 MAM23-014 10100 MAM23-015 42000 MAM23-016 10800 MAM23-017 2510 MAM23-018 2270 MAM23-019 6060 MAM23-020 9640 Visible Gold MAM23-021 453 MAM23-022 505 MAM23-023 32100 MAM23-024 18100

Table 1 Assay Results

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/167406_09e974a0a47919cb_002full.jpg

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

