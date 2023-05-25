India built 2.38 GW of utility-scale PV in the first quarter of this year. It also added 801 MW of rooftop solar capacity in the first three months of 2023.From pv magazine India India installed 2.38 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in the first quarter, marking a 54% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a new report by JMK Research & Analytics. About 801 MW of rooftop solar capacity was added during the same period. More than 4 GW of central and string inverters and about 3.1 GW of modules were shipped in India in the first quarter of 2023. Waaree was the largest module supplier, ...

