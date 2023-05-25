Company to Present Interim Analysis Secondary Endpoint Data Including Progression-free Survival from Phase III TIGeR-PaC Study, a Multi-center Open-label Study Evaluating RenovoGem to Treat Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC)

RenovoRx, Inc. ("RenovoRx" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, today announced the acceptance of a late-breaking oral presentation for its lead product candidate RenovoGem, in the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), at the upcoming ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer (ESMO GI). The conference will be held June 28 July 1, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain, with the presentation scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8:50 AM CEST.

The presentation will feature new secondary endpoint data from the first interim analysis triggered in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC study a multi-center, open-label clinical trial. The study is evaluating RenovoGem to treat LAPC through RenovoRx's proprietary trans-arterial micro-perfusion (TAMP) drug-delivery platform of FDA-approved gemcitabine.

The Phase III study has a primary endpoint of overall survival and several secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and quality of life. The study is designed to randomize 114 patients. Final analysis will be conducted after 86 events (deaths) from the stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) population. The study includes two planned interim analyses, the first upon 30% (26 of 86) of total events and the second upon 60% (52 of 86) of total events.

Data from the planned first interim analysis of the Phase III TIGeR-PaC study, presented at recent American Association of Clinical Research (AACR) 2023, demonstrated a 6-month median overall survival difference between the test arm (RenovoGem) and control arm (standard of care gemcitabine and Abraxane) along with a 65% reduction in adverse events.

"We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Michael J. Pishvaian, Principal Investigator, will present new secondary endpoint data from the interim analysis in our pivotal study at the upcoming ESMO GI," said Shaun Bagai, CEO, RenovoRx. "This data will notably include PFS from the Phase III study, which has historically been used as a registrational endpoint in FDA New Drug Applications both in accelerated and traditional approvals. We look forward to continued engagement with leading oncologists in the field as we advance RenovoGem and our delivery platform's potential to benefit cancer patients."

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title:The Phase 3 study Targeted Intra-Arterial Gemcitabine vs. Continuation of IV Gemcitabine plus Nab-Paclitaxel following Induction with Sequential IV Gemcitabine plus Nab-Paclitaxel and Radiotherapy for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (TIGeR-PaC) trend toward a survival benefit at its first interim analysis"

Abstract Number: LBA-1

Presenting Author: Michael Jon Pishvaian, M.D., Ph.D.,Director of Gastrointestinal, Developmental Therapeutics and Clinical Research ProgramsAssociate Professor of Oncology, John Hopkins School of Public Health

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8:50 9:00 AM CEST

Data presented at the conference will be available to view in the Clinicians section of the RenovoRx website following the ESMO GI Conference.

The treatment of LAPC remains a clinical challenge with a median survival of 15-18 months from diagnosis. RenovoGem delivers gemcitabine directly to the tumor site, enhancing the therapeutic effectiveness while potentially minimizing the systemic side effects commonly associated with traditional chemotherapy intravenous administration, and potentially improving patient outcomes. RenovoGem is currently under investigation for the intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine and has not been approved for commercial sale.

TIGeR-PaC is currently enrolling unresectable LAPC patients at several sites across the US. To learn more about the study and the participating clinical trial sites, visit https://renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies for high unmet medical needs. The Company's proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) therapy platform is designed to bypass traditional systemic delivery methods and ensure precise therapeutic delivery to a target tissue, while minimizing a therapy's systemic toxicities. RenovoRx's unique approach to drug-delivery offers the potential for increased treatment safety, tolerance, and wider therapeutic windows. The Company's lead product candidate, RenovoGem, combines gemcitabine with the company's patented delivery system and is regulated by FDA under its 505(b)2 pathway. RenovoGem is currently in a Phase III clinical trial (TIGeR-PaC) for the treatment of LAPC. RenovoRx is committed to transforming the lives of patients by delivering innovative solutions to change the current paradigm of cancer care. For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

