Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, is pleased to announce the launch of its next generation of asset trackers, the BeSol+ and BeTen+.

The BeSol+ is the evolution of the Company's most successful trailer and equipment tracking product, the BeSol. The BeSol+ incorporates Solar recharging, Low-Power 5G and 2G communications, GPS / GLONASS / GNSS / Wi-Fi / BLE indoor and outdoor location technologies, a 7-amp rechargeable battery and a larger solar panel enabling an industry leading 5-minute live reporting frequency without an external power source. Additionally, the BeSol+ improves to an IP68 water and dust-proof rating and maintains all the existing onboard environmental sensors (temperature, air pressure, humidity, light exposure, and an accelerometer). The BeSol+ also provides new and advanced features such as hub-odometer level accuracy for monitoring trailer mileage and Tamper-proof sensors that provide immediate notifications if a tracker is removed from the asset.

The BeTen+ is the evolution of the company's original asset tracker, the BeTen, and is designed for un-powered containers and equipment tracking. The BeTen+ also incorporates Low Power 5G and 2G communications, GPS / GLONASS / GNSS / Wi-Fi / BLE indoor and outdoor location technologies, a hybrid power source including 5.6-amp disposable battery and super-capacitor; providing improved cold weather performance and a 20% improvement in battery-life. The BeTen+ improves to an IP68 water and dust-proof rating, maintains all the existing onboard environmental sensors (temperature, air pressure, humidity, light exposure, and an accelerometer) and Tamper-proof sensors that provide immediate notifications if a tracker is removed from the asset.

The BeTen+ and BeSol+ maintain the lowest price points in the industry and are FCC-IC / PTCRB approved as well as carrier certified with AT&T and pending certification with Bell and T-Mobile.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking, consisting of remote location tracking various non-powered fixed and movable assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors, to remotely track information on assets for water pressure, water detection and soil moisture. BeWhere's devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offers solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere' solutions are innovative, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

