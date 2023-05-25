Modern Life Expands Insurance Offering with Suite of Prudential Financial Protection Products

Advisors utilizing tech-enabled brokerage gain access to insurer's suite of term and permanent products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Modern Life , a technology-enabled life insurance brokerage, today announced a distribution agreement with Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) to provide financial advisors utilizing its platform with an expanded range of insurance and protection products. As a result of the agreement, advisors using the Modern Life platform gain access to Prudential's suite of permanent and term life insurance products.

The Modern Life platform can speed and simplify the life insurance journey for financial advisors, enabling them to quickly run quotes, compare strategies and apply for the most suitable financial protection for their clients. The platform is supported by a full-service brokerage team that assists advisors with individual case design, product selection and best-in-class underwriting support.

"In combining traditional brokerage experience with cutting edge technology, we have been able to help shorten the life insurance journey and help advisors serve their clients faster than ever," said Modern Life CEO and Co-founder Michael Konialian. "We're thrilled to work with a company with a long and distinguished history like Prudential, to provide our advisors with access to term and permanent strategies that help to solve a broad range of client needs."

Modern Life's proprietary technology leverages data and analytics to accelerate risk assessment, underwriting and quoting to help shorten the life insurance journey for advisors and their clients. The platform also enables advisors to manage all client and brokerage needs in one place, serving as a centralized source for client information and application statuses, as well as a window into advisors' practices, showing commissions, appointments and other resources.

About Modern Life

Modern Life is a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage. With a focus on empowering advisors, Modern Life offers advanced technology solutions to digitally streamline advisors' practices and expert brokerage support. With Modern Life, advisors nationwide can compare quotes from top carriers in minutes, perform data-driven underwriting assessments, manage clients from an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive deal support. For more information, please visit modernlife.com .

??About Prudential Financial

Life Insurance and Annuities are issued by The Prudential Insurance Company of America and Pruco Life Insurance Company (in New York, by Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey), located in Newark, NJ (main office). Variable annuities are distributed by Prudential Annuities Distributors, Inc., Shelton, CT. Variable universal life products are offered through Pruco Securities, LLC (member SIPC). All are Prudential Financial companies and each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

Media Contact:

Catharine Rybeck

Caliber Corporate Advisers

catharine@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Modern Life

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756803/Modern-Life-Expands-Insurance-Offering-with-Suite-of-Prudential-Protection-Products