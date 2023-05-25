Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RBA) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano" or the "Company") a technology company specializing in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed Al-Mofty PEng., MBA, M.Sc. as its Chief Technical Officer.

With over twenty years of extensive experience in engineering, management, and operations ventures, Mohammed Al-Mofty brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Tevano. Throughout his career, Mr. Al-Mofty has demonstrated a remarkable ability to lead interdisciplinary teams and deliver meaningful outcomes. His strong technical background, coupled with his strategic vision, will play a crucial role in driving Tevano's continued growth and success.

Mr. Al-Mofty holds an Executive MBA from Queen's University, Stephen J.R. Smith School of Business, Kingston, ON, Canada, a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering (M.Sc.) from University Putra Malaysia, Malaysia, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering (B.Sc.) from Al-Nahrain University, Iraq. He is a registered Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Throughout his career, Mr. Al-Mofty has held various senior roles, including Vice President of Engineering and Director at Aqua-Eo Ltd., Senior Principal Engineer at Rayco Steel Co., Vice President of Engineering at Robix Environmental Technologies Inc., and Senior Principal Engineer at Formation Fluid Technologies Inc., among others. His extensive experience spans project management, research and development, commercialization, environmental impact management and resource management.

In his new role as Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Al-Mofty will be responsible for leading Tevano's technical initiatives, driving innovation, and overseeing the company's engineering and operation units. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute strategic plans, advance business opportunities, and ensure the safe and reliable operation of Tevano's solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mohammed Al-Mofty to the Tevano team as our Chief Technical Officer," said David Bajwa, CEO of Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. "His exceptional track record in engineering, management, and environmental sustainability will be invaluable to our company as we continue to develop ground breaking solutions for our clients. We are confident that Mohammed's leadership and expertise will drive Tevano's success to new heights."

Mr. Al-Mofty commented, "I am honoured to join Tevano and contribute to the company's mission of providing innovative solutions that address environmental challenges and promote sustainability. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Tevano to deliver impactful results and drive the company's growth in the industry."

About Tevano Systems Holdings Inc.

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the oil & gas exploration, production, and industrial effluent treatment and recycling industries. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge technologies that address environmental challenges and promote sustainability. Tevano is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide. For further information, please contact:

For more information, please visit: www.tevanosystems.com

On behalf of the Board of:

TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC.

Eugene Hodgson, Chief Financial Officer

eugeneh@tevanosystems.com

(604) 805-6600

Mohammed Al-Mofty, Chief Technical Officer, Tevano Systems Holdings Inc.

Cell: (403) 607-5005 Email: almofty@almofty.ca

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167408