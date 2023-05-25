ESA Solar has announced the completion of the first 1.2 MW phase of a 3.6 MW ground-mounted solar project for an indoor cannabis growing operation. Cannabis production represents more than 1% of US electricity demand, presenting an opportunity for renewable energy adoption.From pv magazine USA ESA Solar has announced the completion of the first 1.2 MW phase of a 3.6 MW ground-mounted solar project for an indoor cannabis grower in central Florida. The three-phase solar farm project is part of ESA's ongoing expansion efforts to provide pathways to decarbonization for companies and communities in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...