25th May 2023

25th May 2023 - Shares in iEnergizer (https://www.ienergizer.com) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. iEnergizer Ltd is based at PO Box 112, St Martins House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey and is registered as a company in Guernsey under Guernsey Registry, company number 51870.

iEnergizer is the holding company for a group of companies which provide third-party integrated business process outsourcing solutions to clients in three primary sectors: BFSI, entertainment and telecommunications. The Group's customers are predominantly based in the US and India and are serviced from six locations in India and one in the US. The Group's end customers include corporations, such as investment and commercial banks, diversified financial services companies, healthcare insurance companies, mortgage houses, utilities and on-line games and entertainment companies.

JP Jenkins is a liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GG00B54NMG96), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/ienergizer-limited/.

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are delighted iEnergizer has chosen JP Jenkins as the new facility for trading their shares. We are looking forward to providing continuity whilst supporting both the company and their investors following the de-listing from the public market.

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd.

Veronika Oswald +44 (0)20 7469 0937

Commercial Director info@jpjenkins.com

iEnergizer Limited

James Reed-Daunter FCSI +44(0)7887604422

Head - Investor Relations Jim.R@ienergizer.com

