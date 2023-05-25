Cobalt Iron Inc. announces that CIOReview magazine has named it a 2023 Top 25 IBM Solution Provider. The designation is thanks to the company's Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform for monitoring, managing, provisioning, and securing the entire enterprise backup landscape. A technology partner for IBM, Cobalt Iron ensures cyberprotection and resiliency for backup environments.

Because security was built in to the Compass architecture from its inception rather than being an add-on, Compass already has the foundation to accommodate best practices in cybersecurity now and into the future. "This provides Compass with a competitive edge over all the other players in the market," Justin Smith, the Managing Editor of CIOReview, said in his report.

Furthermore, "Compass' intelligent data protection works hand in hand with IBM Spectrum Protect to simplify and modernize enterprise backup so IBM Spectrum Protect users can make better use of their investment while transforming their enterprise backup experience," Smith wrote. "The Compass Analytics Engine runs on the IBM Cloud, which spans across 24 data centers worldwide. The Compass Accelerator is the preconfigured backup target with built-in advanced cyber resiliency. And the Compass Analytics Engine is a powerful tool that enables advanced analytics-driven automation within the backup environment. This ensures that data management tasks are performed in accordance with customer-defined policies."

Smith goes on to say, "In addition, Compass' operating system is built on IBM's Red Hat Enterprise Linux and uses IBM FlashSystem to optimize storage. Compass also rolls up to IBM's new strategy around cybersecurity called IBM Storage Defender solution, which drives automated protection against hardware failures, natural disasters, human error, sabotage, and ransomware."

Compass is part of IBM's product portfolio through the IBM Passport Advantage program, where IBM sellers, partners, and distributors worldwide can sell Compass under IBM part numbers to any organization particularly, to complex enterprises that greatly benefit from the automated data protection and anti-ransomware solutions Compass delivers.

"Many Spectrum Protect users rely on Cobalt Iron Compass to manage their Spectrum Protect ecosystem," said Andy Hurt, CMO at Cobalt Iron. "It's gratifying that CIOReview has recognized that Compass is uniquely qualified to help enhance Spectrum Protect with robust security, simplicity, and scale."

