Ximen Mining Corp: Ximen Mining, 2023 Exploration Includes Drilling at Wild Horse Project Cranbrook BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it plans to start the 2023 exploration programs beginning at the Wild Horse project near Cranbrook in southeastern BC.

Photo of local prospector at gold nugget painted rock at Wild Horse property.

The Wild Horse project is located northeast of Fort Steele Cranbrook, B.C and covers source areas for the famous historic Wild Horse River placer gold deposit. Hard rock gold was discovered in this area as early as 1895. In 2015, gold mineralization was found on the Lone 4 claim on Gold Mountain, where gold-bearing quartz veins occur in northeast trending shears and breccias (BC Assessment report 35844). The Lone 4 was drilled in 2016 but the hole stopped in mineralization. In the summer of 2021, that hole was extended and intercepted quartz stockwork and breccia-style mineralization continuing below the end of the 2016 hole. The combined mineralized interval from both holes is 86 meters length at an average of grade 0.36 grams per tonne gold (BC Assessment report 39757). The results indicate potential for a bulk-minable gold deposit.

Photo of drill core from hole GM21-01 showing quartz stockwork.

This year, Ximen plans to drill an area where gold was previously panned from overburden samples; "panned concentrates made from the glacial till in the target area produced abundant grains of gold. The grains of gold are sharply angular and are generally less than 1 mm in size" with one sample containing 35 grains of gold(BC Assessment report 34212).

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

