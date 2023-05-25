Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Agreement To Sell In-Store Marketing Business To Park Printing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) ("Insignia") and Park Printing, Inc. ("Park Printing") today announced entry into an agreement to sell Insignia's in-store marketing business to an affiliate of Park Printing for a gross cash purchase price of $3.5 million.

Insignia's President and CEO, Kristine Glancy, commented, "Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Insignia's business. Since I joined the company in 2016, we have been diligently working to transform our organization to increase overall shareholder value. This agreement marks a positive final outcome for our in-store marketing business after settling litigation in 2022 for net proceeds of approximately $12 million and recently announcing the wind-down of our POPS business. With all this change, and despite the growth that we have had in our newer businesses, our in-store marketing business has struggled to be profitable. As previously announced, we have been exploring strategic alternatives for more than a year and feel this is the best outcome for our in-store business. Today is the next step forward. Park Printing has been a long-standing vendor and has helped us bring best-in-class in-store solutions to our clients. We believe it is in the best interest of our shareholders to realize the value of the growth we have had now, as we are anticipating losses in the remaining quarters of the year and a loss for the full year. I am pleased that the business and employees will have additional opportunities to continue forward with Park Printing while we will continue our pursuit of enhancing shareholder value. In March, we announced a new business focused on non-bank lending. We will be continuing our exploration of strategic alternatives even with the sale of our in-store business to Park Printing."

Park Printing President and Co-Owner, Tim Koloski, commented, "We have loved working with Insignia over the last several years. Their team is incredibly talented, and I am excited about our organizations coming together. Insignia has a very strong reputation in the industry, and I believe with this acquisition, we can continue to unlock new growth potential in the market. Our teams already have established relationships, so I expect the transition to be smooth and up and running quickly."

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, Park Printing will acquire certain assets and liabilities associated with the in-store marketing business in exchange for a cash purchase price of $3.5 million, subject to customary adjustments, including a post-closing working capital adjustment and before costs related to the transaction. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Insignia shareholders and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

About Insignia Systems, Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of in-store solutions to consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies and brokerages. The Company's primary solutions are merchandising solutions, on-pack solutions, and signage. The Company is also building a scalable non-bank lending platform to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans.

About Park Printing

Park Printing is a family-owned commercial printing, packaging company located in Northeast Minneapolis providing industry leading quality and service since 1960.

