Sinch AB: Sinch recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for CPaaS

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the company is recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service ("CPaaS") 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc US50607923, May 2023). The report notes, "With its deep networking interconnections to mobile operators and local presence in 64 countries, Sinch has a strong foundation for reliable and quality service delivery.

The IDC MarketScape report excerpt is available here.

"Consider Sinch when you are a globally operating company and are looking for a CPaaS provider with a deep, global coverage and a robust portfolio spanning basic communications API's as well as low-no-code and SaaS solutions with profound marketing and customer engagement capabilities," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC.

"When you are a smaller sized business, you will want to explore Sinch's customer engagement portfolio that is specifically designed for this market segment and ultra easy to deploy. In addition to the vendor's global coverage, local and regional companies will also benefit from Sinch's expertise around local regulatory environments, especially in Europe, United States, Brazil, and India."

"The digitalization of business and society continues apace and digital communication is the linchpin that enables the transformation," said Sinch CEO Laurinda Pang. "Through organic and acquired growth, we have established Sinch as a leading global market force with a powerful offering in messaging, voice and email.

"We know that a good digital customer experience takes advantage of every communication channel where it has the greatest impact. An email is often the most suitable way to confirm an order, package delivery notices are best sent by text and customer service issues are ideally handled with a voice call or via WhatsApp. Our cloud communication services make it easier for businesses to use the right communication channel at the right time."

Get the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS Service Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment excerpt to learn why Sinch was recognized as a Leader.

