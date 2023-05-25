Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW) ("the Company"), an emerging developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology. The Company refers to its novel technology as Bio-RFID which directs electromagnetic energy in the form of radio waves through organic or inorganic materials to capture a unique molecular signature. CEO and Chairman of the Company, Ron Erickson, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "At Know Labs, we have invented a sensor technology, which uses radio frequency to non-invasively ascertain the presence and amount of various analytes and molecules in the human body," shared Erickson. "Our very first focus is monitoring blood glucose levels non-invasively," he explained. "We are focused on the large global market of people that have type I and type II diabetes, as well as prediabetes."

Davis then asked about the Company's achievements over the last year. "A significant event occurred for us in September of last year when we uplisted to the New York Stock Exchange, where we now trade under the stock symbol 'KNW'," said Erickson, adding that the uplist created better visibility and more financial opportunities for the Company. "In terms of research, we have been doing a tremendous amount of research with our Bio-RFID sensor," he shared. "As we've indicated, the sensor part of our technology is complete and has been used for internal clinical testing where research has been reported with two significant events."

"The research we conducted in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic is now public and has been published in a peer-review journal," continued Erickson. "The research has also been presented at two major medical conferences," he added. "We are conducting clinical research every day and refining and analyzing the data gathered by our sensor in a way that will meet all FDA clearance standards."

"Could we discuss IP development and what it means for the progression of your technology?" asked Davis. "IP is a very important asset in any technology company," said Erickson. "We have publicly announced that our total patents, issued and pending, is 159, which is a significant increase from last year," he said. "Patents are important and we will continue to file patents, however we also continue to build a larger body of trade secrets, which drive our analysis of the data we have attained."

"What can listeners and shareholders expect from Know Labs for the rest of 2023?" asked Davis. "We plan on continuing to grow our IP portfolio, as well as add to our growing body of peer-reviewed and externally validated results from our Bio-RFID technology," said Erickson. "The sensor will also find its place as part of a product or device, he added, to which we will then see an even more robust development of clinical research and validation, as well as a development of the product that allows it to come to market."

To close the interview, Erickson encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to advance their development towards the first non-invasive glucose monitoring device, and move closer to delivering on their purpose of improving the lives of billions of people living with diabetes and prediabetes.

