AccelByte Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

AccelByte Demonstrates Dedication to Security and Data Protection

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / AccelByte has achieved the ISO 27001 certification to secure the data and privacy of its customers. This certification cements the company's dedication to protecting game studios building on the AccelByte platform, including players and their data.

The ISO 27001 certification is highly regarded in information security, setting the standard for protecting sensitive data and maintaining an organization's IT systems. This internationally recognized certification demonstrates a company's commitment to information security management and builds trust with clients and partners, assuring them that their data is well-protected.

The certification process started with full support from AccelByte's leadership. The undertaking involved gap analysis of security, regular risk assessments, and documentation of processes. To cultivate a security-conscious culture within the company, AccelByte conducted regular training and awareness sessions.

AccelByte's Senior Manager, Security, IT, and Compliance, Que Sengmany shares, "We know player data security and protection is a top priority for many of our customers. That's why the highest levels of security posture are also a non-negotiable requirement for AccelByte. Our ISO 27001 journey has been truly transformative. It demanded dedication, collaboration, and a willingness to adapt. As a result, we have fortified our security posture, boosted trust and credibility, and created a more resilient organization. Most importantly, we've discovered that the real value of ISO 27001 certification lies not in the certificate itself but in its tangible benefits to our business, employees, and clients."

"We are proud to have provided consulting services to AccelByte for their ISO 27001 certification and to have contributed to their success. The leadership team demonstrated a strong commitment to information security and fostered a culture of awareness throughout the organization. With this certification, AccelByte will continue to improve their information security posture, protect their valuable assets and increase confidence among their stakeholders," said Dennis Cunanan, Managing Director of Corporate Prime Solutions Inc., a management system consulting firm based in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Achieving this certification is part of AccelByte's commitment to a continuous improvement culture, ensuring information security practices remain solid and effective in an ever-evolving landscape.

About AccelByte, Inc.

AccelByte is a massively scalable and extensible backend platform for live game services that helps creators focus on what matters most: making awesome games. The AccelByte platform powers lobby, friends, cross-platform matchmaking, cloud progression, and season pass, among other services. Founded in 2016, AccelByte was created by game industry veterans who have engineered online systems behind some of the largest platforms in the world, including Epic Online Store, Xbox Live, and EA Origin and is backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Galaxy Interactive, NetEase, KRAFTON, Dreamhaven, and key angel investors. For more information, visit accelbyte.io or follow us on Twitter @AccelByteInc.

Contact Information

Ryleigh Hazen

Marketing Manager II

press@accelbyte.io

SOURCE: AccelByte

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757160/AccelByte-Achieves-ISO-27001-Certification