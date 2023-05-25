Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
25.05.23
17:22 Uhr
269,20 Euro
-1,60
-0,59 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
25.05.2023
144 Leser
The Home Depot: Ken's Krew 25 Years of Support, Opportunity and Overcoming Barriers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

This year, The Home Depot celebrates a 25-year partnership with Ken's Krew, a nonprofit organization that provides job training, placement, and support for individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities.?More than 500 young adults are currently employed at Home Depot stores across nine states.

Karen LaPera started Ken's Krew with Michael and Connie Solomon in Philadelphia. The program is named after Home Depot cofounder Ken Langone who provided financial support. Ken opened the door for Ken's Krew team members to work in stores. Here's the story and celebration of Ken's Krew.

To learn more about Ken's Krew, visit kenskrew.org.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.?

The Home Depot, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757303/Kens-Krew-25-Years-of-Support-Opportunity-and-Overcoming-Barriers

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
