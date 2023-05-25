The Home Depot: Ken's Krew 25 Years of Support, Opportunity and Overcoming Barriers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The Home Depot:

This year, The Home Depot celebrates a 25-year partnership with Ken's Krew, a nonprofit organization that provides job training, placement, and support for individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities.?More than 500 young adults are currently employed at Home Depot stores across nine states.

Karen LaPera started Ken's Krew with Michael and Connie Solomon in Philadelphia. The program is named after Home Depot cofounder Ken Langone who provided financial support. Ken opened the door for Ken's Krew team members to work in stores. Here's the story and celebration of Ken's Krew.

