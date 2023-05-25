Madrid will open Spain's first plant to produce green hydrogen from recycled water in 2024. The facility, situated at a water treatment plant, will use electrolysis to simultaneously extract oxygen and purify water.From pv magzazine Spain Madrid plans to open Spain's first green hydrogen plant to use reclaimed water. The plant will start operations in 2024 at the Arroyo Culebro Cuenca Media Alta wastewater treatment facility in Pinto. It will be built by Canal de Isabel II, a water-management company owned by the city of Madrid. The project, with an initial capacity of approximately 80,000 kilograms ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...