Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - ION Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-iongf/.

ION Energy Ltd has recently acquired the Bliss Lake lithium pegmatite project in Northwest Territories, Canada. Attend this webinar to hear about ION's strategy to build a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Commodities to be covered: Lithium

About ION Energy

ION Energy (TSX.V: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is firmly established as Mongolia's first mover with +110,000 hectares of lithium brine assets, close to the world's largest battery manufacturer and consumer base of electric vehicles. ION Energy is building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets, and has acquired the Bliss Lake lithium pegmatite project in Northwest Territories, Canada. ION Energy is well poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, with assets in established mining jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

