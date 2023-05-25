Uranium is close to a break out. The price around 53-54$ will come to an end due to constraints in supply and rising demand. To benefit from this development in the Uranium market, we like companies like Queen's Road Capital, which finances via convertible bonds mining companies and takes full collateral and has a large exposure to Uranium companies. ISO Energy is also a great company with lots of upside potential due to their high grade projects. A short squeeze candidate is Uranium Energy Corporation for us. A US hedge funds is short and the data at shortsqueeze.com shows still 42.2 Mio shares short sold. Company overview: Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. - https://queensrdcapital.com/ ISIN: KYG7315B1032 , WKN: A2PZYY , FRA: 47U.F , TSX: QRC.TO More videos about Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/queens-road-capital-investment-ltd/ IsoEnergy Ltd. - http://www.isoenergy.ca/ ISIN: CA46500E1079 , WKN: A2DMA2 , FRA: I01.F , TSXV: ISO.V , Valor: 34336844 More videos about IsoEnergy Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/isoenergy-ltd/ Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.uraniumenergy.com/ ISIN: US9168961038 , WKN: A0JDRR , FRA: U6Z.F , Valor: 2388623 More videos about Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/uranium-energy-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Uranium Uran Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV