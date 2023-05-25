Viatris CEO Scott A. Smith: Delivering on Our Mission for Stakeholders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Viatris

By Scott A. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Viatris

Since first joining the company as a member of the Viatris Board in December 2022 and now as CEO since April 1, I have seen firsthand the incredible passion and engagement that everyone throughout Viatris has for our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. This passion is one of the many things that attracted me to the company and that excites me about the work we are doing to deliver high quality medicines and health solutions at scale to people around the globe, regardless of geography or circumstance.

I continue to be thoroughly impressed by all that has been accomplished since the company was launched just over two years ago and by the well-crafted strategic plan laid out for Viatris' future. As a company uniquely positioned to bridge between the significantly broad access of generics and brands, we combine the best of both, to address healthcare needs more holistically around the world. And while Viatris has already had many successes, we are constantly looking for ways to do even more to deliver on our mission.

With an exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines to meet nearly every health need, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people with health solutions when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring healthcare challenges, the pursuit of broad access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. With our ability to touch all of life's moments, we put access into action every day as we focus on striving to meet individual needs, whether with a generic medicine, an improved version of an existing medicine, or a truly novel therapeutic solution.

Throughout 2022, colleagues across the company worked diligently to integrate our legacy companies, to deliver on the priorities of Phase 1 of our strategic plan and to advance commitments and performance in areas especially important to Viatris' work in sustainability. Highlights include:

Actions and progress related to Viatris' initial sustainability goals that were announced in 2022 in the areas of access and global health; diversity, equity and inclusion and the environment.

Our targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were validated and approved by the Science Based Target initiative in 2022, marking a significant achievement and testament to our commitment to address climate change and protect a reliable supply of medicines.

As a signatory to the UN Global Compact, we believe that companies can play a relevant role in serving as a positive force to help address some of society's greatest challenges.

Looking to the future, we will focus on Phase 2 of Viatris' strategic plan, continuing to move up the value chain and look for opportunities to provide even more medicines and healthcare solutions that meet unmet patient needs. It is an exciting time to be at Viatris, and I am honored to lead this team and this company in the continued pursuit of our bold mission.

View the full 2022 Sustainability Report here.

