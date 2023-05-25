Vector Media Awarded Dallas Area Rapid Transit Out-of-Home Advertising Contract

Continuing rapid expansion in the transit advertising space, Vector Media adds 5th largest US DMA to OOH platform.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Vector Media, the nation's most expansive transit media platform, has been awarded the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) advertising contract, increasing the company's portfolio of transit partnerships to include the 5th largest DMA in the country (Source: Nielsen). The addition of Dallas follows Vector's successful bid to revitalize Los Angeles' transit infrastructure, solidifying Vector as the fastest-growing and most innovative OOH company in the transit space. The DART contract will include all of DART's media assets, including their bus, light rail, paratransit and station media across its expansive fleet of over 800 transit vehicles. In addition to a full suite of traditional transit media, DART's advertising platform includes 1,100+ digitized interior screens across their fleet, with plans of adding digital screens throughout Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit Advertising

A Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus is seen driving in Downtown Dallas, Texas, with a local advertisement depicted on the side of the bus.

Dallas Rapid Area Transit (DART) covers 700 square miles, servicing the metro area's 7.75M+ residents, and encompassing 12 surrounding cities in addition to Dallas itself. DART's advertising network consists of out-of-home media placements across its fleet, including bus advertising in the form of Full Wraps, Ultra Super Kings, Super Kings and Kings, Queens, as well as Headliners, Taillight Displays, Full Backs and interior placements. DART's 4 light-rail lines can also take multiple forms of outdoor media both exterior and interior, as well as unique large-format advertising opportunities at high profile stations.

Home to 23 Fortune 500 companies, five of which moved to the Dallas area in the last five years, and with more than 150 corporate HQs having moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX area since 2010, the Dallas Metro area has become the fastest-growing DMA in the country, and is expected to overtake Chicago as the third largest DMA (by population) in the coming years.

"We are thrilled to have been entrusted to bring our unique brand of OOH to the Dallas Market through a partnership with DART," said Marc Borzykowski, CEO, Vector Media. "Dallas has become one of the most exciting and forward-thinking cities in the country. DART is a recognized leader in innovation and provides advertisers and riders with unmatched reach throughout the Dallas Metro area and we are excited for all the opportunities we can create together."

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media (www.vectormedia.com) is one of the nation's largest private outdoor media companies, specializing in large and small format public and private media opportunities as well as the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory is spread out over 55 US markets, including each of the top 10 US DMAs and 28 of the top 50 US DMAs and includes over 30,000 advertising faces, comprised of municipal transit, transit shelters, billboards, wallscapes, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's Out-of-Home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

About DART

DART is the public transit agency for 13 cities in the North Texas region. It operates an extensive multimodal network of DART Light Rail, Trinity Railway Express commuter rail, Dallas Streetcar, bus routes, GoLink on-demand services, and paratransit services, providing service to more than 220,000 passengers per day across our 700-square-mile service area.

