Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPSQ | ISIN: SE0015988167 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XY
Tradegate
25.05.23
14:51 Uhr
3,793 Euro
+0,506
+15,39 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDENCARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDENCARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7173,75417:52
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2023 | 17:22
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedencare AB (publ) receives observation status (289/23)

Today, May 25, 2023, Symrise AG ("Symrise") issued a press release with
information about an acquisition of shares in Swedencare AB (publ) (the
"Company") through which Symrise has become the owner of shares representing
three tenths of the number of shares and votes in the Company, triggering a
mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms
issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press
release, Symrise intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other
shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer
in respect of the issuer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Swedencare AB (publ) (SECARE, ISIN code SE0015988167, order book ID 123400)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.