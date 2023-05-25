Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedencare AB (publ) receives observation status (289/23)

Today, May 25, 2023, Symrise AG ("Symrise") issued a press release with information about an acquisition of shares in Swedencare AB (publ) (the "Company") through which Symrise has become the owner of shares representing three tenths of the number of shares and votes in the Company, triggering a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, Symrise intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Swedencare AB (publ) (SECARE, ISIN code SE0015988167, order book ID 123400) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB