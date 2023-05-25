EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Invites Investors to the Presentation of its Interim Report Q1 2023 on May 31, 2023, at 10 am (CEST)



MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Invites Investors to the Presentation of its Interim Report Q1 2023 on May 31, 2023, at 10 am (CEST) May 25, 2023: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will publish its Interim Report Q1 2023 on May 31, 2023 and invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q1 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10 am CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website www.mgi-se.com. To participate via webcast, please visit:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/media-and-games-invest-q1-2023 To participate via phone, please call:

SE: +46 8 505 163 86

UK: +44 20 319 84884

For other country participants please use (toll-free): +1 412 317 6300

Pin code: 7242537# Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.



