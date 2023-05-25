The Barber Shop Marketing Boasts a Trio of Awards at 2023 Telly Awards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The Barber Shop Marketing, heralded as one of the best full-service Marketing and Advertising agencies in North Texas, announced their win of three 2023 Telly Awards for Television Excellence, the world's largest honor for video and television across all screens.

"The honor of these awards highlights the quality of the work performed by our small but dedicated team of creative professionals who all truly care about telling the stories of our clients," said Amy Hall Phyfer, President of The Barber Shop Marketing.

"The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as The Barber Shop Marketing truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," said Telly's Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."

The award-winning works from The Barber Shop Marketing include:

Yo Quiero Squad Goals is a Silver Telly Winner in Social Video Craft-Art Direction, credited to Senior Graphic Designer Madeleine Flint, The Barber Shop Marketing

Amon Carter Museum- Speaking with Light is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video General- Museums and Galleries, credited to Producer Taylor Loyd, and Creative Director David Adkins, The Barber Shop Marketing

The Warren Center- Sienna is a Bronze Winner in Non-Broadcast - Not-for-profit, credited to Director Taylor Loyd, The Barber Shop Marketing

Receiving over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

"We are dedicated to producing high-quality and engaging commercials and content for our clients. Recognition from prestigious awards like the Tellys keeps us reaching new levels of excellence in the work and service we provide to the business and non-profit communities we serve, year after year," said Phyfer.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Uplift Education, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, Yo!Quiero, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing,For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

Contact:

Amy Hall

amy@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: The Barber Shop Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757336/The-Barber-Shop-Marketing-Boasts-a-Trio-of-Awards-at-2023-Telly-Awards