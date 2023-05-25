Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: A0JL2Y | ISIN: NL0000303709 | Ticker-Symbol: AEND
Tradegate
25.05.23
16:18 Uhr
4,278 Euro
-0,021
-0,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2023 | 18:10
Aegon N.V.: Aegon Annual General Meeting approves all resolutions

The Hague, May 25, 2023 - Aegon N.V.'s Annual General Meeting (AGM) today approved all resolutions on the agenda, including the adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2022, and a final dividend for 2022 of EUR 0.12 per common share, which brings Aegon's total dividend for 2022 to EUR 0.23 per common share.

The AGM also approved the reappointment of Ms. Dona Young as a member of the Supervisory Board.

The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archiveon aegon.com.

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets

Contacts
Media relationsInvestor relations
Richard MackillicanJan Willem Weidema

+31(0) 62 741 1546+31(0) 70 344 8028
richard.mackillican@aegon.com (mailto:richard.mackillican@aegon.com)janwillem.weidema@aegon.com (mailto:janwillem.weidema@aegon.com)

Attachment

  • 20230525_PR_Aegon AGM Outcome (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4126b35-e36f-4f6c-b187-8331e39f4829)

