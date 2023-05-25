Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
25.05.23
08:02 Uhr
48,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,10 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2023 | 17:48
Ascencio SCA: Press Release - Half-Yearly Financial Report


Half-yearly financial report of Ascencio SA

- Results to 31 March 2023

EPRA RESULTS UP & STRONG PERFORMANCE OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

OPERATING RESULTS

- RENTAL INCOME: €25.1 million, up by 6.1% compared with the €23.6 million at 31/03/2022

- EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE: 97.2%, up from the 96.5% at 30/09/2022

- EPRA RESULTS: €17.5 million, up by 7.8% compared with €16.2 million at 31/03/2022

- EPRA RESULTS PER SHARE: €2.65 as against €2.46 at 31/03/2022

- NET RESULT: €22.2 million compared with €44.0 million at 31/03/2022, the decrease being due to the difference in positive revaluations compared to 31/03/2022 (+€5.0 million against +€28.2 million)

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

- FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO: €748.6 million compared with €738.9 million at 30/09/2022

- EPRA DEBT RATIO: 45.3% compared with 44.4% at 30/09/2022

- EPRA NTA PER SHARE: €62.18 as against €62.35 at 30/09/2022



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
