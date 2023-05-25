Hailing from Chihuahua, Mexico and distilled from the remarkable Sotol (Dasylirion) plant, Nocheluna Sotol highlights the hidden treasure of the Mexican desert.

Casa Lumbre, Pernod Ricard, and renowned musician, actor, and designer Lenny Kravitz join forces in this newly emerging and exciting spirits category.

Press Release Paris, 25 May 2023

Pernod Ricard

After a successful launch in Mexico City and New York in 2022, Nocheluna Sotol made its European debut last night in Paris, bringing this unique spirit to even more drink enthusiasts drawn to exploration and discovery of the less traveled regions of Mexico. Harvested from the resilient sotol (Dasylirion) plant native to Chihuahua Mexico, Nocheluna Sotol is rooted in North Mexican heritage and the region's natural elements.

Led by Casa Lumbre a Mexican spirits team known for its dedication to innovative and unique premium spirits- and their partners, Master Distiller Don "Lalo" Eduardo Arrieta and recognized Sotol promoter Ricardo Pico, Nocheluna Sotol tells the distinct and rich history of a relatively unknown but fascinating category that has been cultivated for generations. Mexico's rich and diverse terroir offers exciting options beyond tequila and mezcal. More specifically, the Chihuahuan desert is the star of this spirit; the Sotol (Dasylirion) plant thrives in unforgiving desert conditions including hot, dry days and cool nights, allowing for its own special creation, sotol. These environmental factors help the plant yield a liquid with a unique, layered taste profile. The result: a smooth and sophisticated balance of wild herbs, dried stone fruit, caramel, and honey, deep minerality and oak firewood a blend only possible due to the unique desert terroir and the team of experts crafting it.

"We're excited to expand the reach of this category globally in a way that showcases sustainable best practices while also incorporating the traditional craft that our partner Don Lalo inherited over generations. We are conscious that Nocheluna can make a positive difference to bring recognition and excitement to this undiscovered but important region of Mexico" says Ivan Saldaña, Casa Lumbre Chief Innovation Officer and Partner.

To mark the occasion of the European launch held in Paris last night, Lenny Kravitz, Moises Guindi (Casa Lumbre Founder and CEO) and Alexandre Ricard (Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard) shared the stage to present their partnership and introduce more of the world to the magic of this hidden spirit.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, raised that "Sotol is a genuine, authentic product coming from a marvelous terroir. It has existed for more than 800 years but now it's time for Pernod Ricard to introduce it to the world, thanks to our unique route to market and our expertise in amplifying brands."

Moises Guindi, Casa Lumbre founder and CEO, ads that "Casa Lumbre has a mission to elevate the amazing flavors we have in Mexico and promote its unparalleled biological and cultural patrimony. That's why we gathered an amazing group of people to make this dream of Nocheluna come true".

Lenny Kravitz concluded: "Nocheluna is sophisticated, smooth and balanced but also wild, with an elegant smoke, which I love. It is a very organic experience. Everything I do is about creativity first, that's how I work with my music and my art. I value how this spirit stays true to the traditional ways of making sotol, exemplifying a deep understanding of this craft. I'm honored to be here as an ambassador for this fantastic region and the great people who have been doing this for hundreds of years".

Now available in France, United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy, at an average suggested retail price of €74.90.

For more information, visit Nocheluna.com and follow along at @nochelunasotol on Instagram.

About Nocheluna Sotol

Nocheluna Sotol is a craft spirit steeped in artisanship. Each batch originates from a meticulous harvest of wild grown sotol plants from our family-owned property, Rancho La Vinata. Nocheluna Sotol's pronounced and versatile profile is made possible by the layers of flavor of the Dasylirion plant absorbed from the desert terroir. The taste highlights fresh minerality with a light sweetness, balanced with notes of citrus and cacao. "Wild" is an instinct bestowed upon us by nature. It lives inside us all; a "spirit" that guides us. Discover your own wild spirit. Keep it Wild, Forever.

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €10,701 million in fiscal year FY22. The Group, which owns 17 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

