Cintas Tabbed as One of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIER / May 25, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) has again been recognized for its ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace as Forbes has named Cintas to its Best Employers for Diversity 2023 list.

Championing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives for more than 20 years, Cintas has applied its award-winning commitment across five strategic pillars: talent acquisition, career development, employee-partner business resource groups, training and communication. The company also puts a heavy focus on diversity and inclusion in its award-winning supplier diversity program and its philanthropic initiatives.

"Our focus on diversity and inclusion isn't new for us at Cintas," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "These foundations are commitments we've embraced since Dick Farmer founded the company and it means a lot to us that our employee-partners' opinions were central in being recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity. We are deliberate about fostering a workplace environment where our employee-partners feel valued and respected, and encouraged to grow and develop their careers with us."

Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2023 list was determined in partnership with global research firm Statista. More than 45,000 Americans who work for large companies were surveyed anonymously and asked to rate their own companies on a variety of criteria including age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity. The top 500 companies were included in the list.

"We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is essential for the long-term success of our business and our employee-partners," said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "We're committed to a workplace culture where all of our employee-partners feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work, feel valued and respected for their unique perspectives and experiences, and feel a sense of belonging and purpose while contributing to our collective success."

In the last year, Cintas has been well-recognized as a result of its DEI and workplace commitments:

2023 Forbes America's Best Large Employers

2023 Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

2023 Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

2022 Disability Inclusion Index's Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

2023 Military Friendly Company, including honors as a Bronze Designated Military Friendly Employer, Military Spouse Friendly Employer, Military Friendly Brand and Military Friendly Supplier Diversity

Compete Sports Diversity LGBTQ+ Corporate Change Champion Award

The company has also been honored as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, and one of Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies and America's Most Responsible Companies.

"We feel fortunate to be recognized again for our workplace practices," Langenkamp said. "We're appreciative of the positive response that these honors generate, especially when they reinforce so many of our corporate values."

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

