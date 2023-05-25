Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: A1H5MC | ISIN: CA36468B1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESSWIRE
25.05.2023 | 18:26
Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2023 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Motions

Votes For

Number(1)

%(2)

To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.

12,237,525

99.97

To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

David Will

11,737,334

95.89

Darcy Will

11,736,247

95.88

James McPherson

9,488,509

77.52

Timothy Sebastian

9,486,887

77.50

Jerry Van Someren

11,746,926

95.97

Peter Miles

11,718,063

95.73

To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors.

11,795,636

96.00

Notes:

  1. Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.
  2. Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie, and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) or
Darcy J. Will (Vice President)
Toll Free: (877) 703-4545
Phone: (403) 346-4545
Fax: (403) 340-0683
Email: ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757348/Gamehost-Announces-AGM-Voting-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
