----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grape is proud to announce the launch of its Layer One Ecosystem, powered by its DAG based distributed ledger technology, Vine.

The Grape team's core vision is both true decentralization and global mass adoption of blockchain and web3. For this reason, Grape set out to solve the core issues preventing both. Issues such as web3 and cryptocurrency being difficult to use or understand for the average person, the fact that almost none of the technologies used in Web3 are truly decentralized and the issue that there is not a seamless ecosystem that can handle the demand needed for complex decentralized applications.

Grape is actively solving these barriers through: 1. A Complete Ecosystem - Bringing all of the necessary technologies into one ecosystem (decentralized filestorage, adaptable smart contracts, dag layer one, AI tools, etc..) to create a single environment for thecreation of decentralized assets and applications. 2. True Decentralization - Creating a DAG core without supernodes or back doors, making it completely userpowered and therefore 100% decentralized. 3. Power for the Future - The Grape team wanted to allow for the limitless creation of complex applicationsand content on Grape, so creating a system without hard limits on transaction processing was top priority. This hasbeen achieved through Vine and its advanced node system. Each user node adds an additional 1,000 transactions persecond in processing power to Vine. This means that by adding only 15 individual user nodes to Vine, it can be asdecentralized as a coin like Bitcoin, with the ability to process as many transactions as major centralizedsystems, like Visa at 15,000 TPS. Increasing the amount of user nodes, Vine can easily power 700,000+ transactionsper second while maintaining absolute decentralization. Nodes can be created easily via the wallet. 4. Mass adoption - The Grape team believes that hyper simplicity, compatibility and usability are all key tothe mass adoption of web3 and cryptocurrency. For this reason, Grape is building ANNE, their AI Neural NetworkEngine which will power their AI smart contract generator. Using this, users will be able to create complexdecentralized websites and Dapps in minutes to hours, rather than months and years. The Grape team believes that bymaking blockchain and web3 easy to use, mass adoption is inevitable. By allowing anyone to produce Dapps with textcommands, the amount of decentralized sites and applications can go from hundreds a year to hundreds of thousands ayear. Creating adoption and perpetual growth, while fostering ideas. 5. Compatibility - The Grape team believes that making things as seamless and compatible with the industryis important for the future. Things like EVM compatibility and integration into commonly used Web2 systems arebeing built into Grape's core without compromising security and decentralization. 6. Finance3 - Grape hopes to drive the decentralized finance revolution through key partnerships thatcombine the convenience of fiat with the privacy of cryptocurrency. Taking Part in Grape

Grape is offering two opportunities for users to get GRP before its full launch. Grape Distribution

The first is through their seven whitelist distribution rounds, where a limited number of people are able to take part in the distribution.

Distribution site: Buy.grap3.com

Grape Airdrop

The second opportunity is through their airdrop. Those interested can increase their chances of getting up to USD1 million USD in GRP. It involves joining their socials, tweeting about them, joining the testnet, and email blasts. For an even better chance at whitelisting and a super drop, users should also invite people to help build the Grape community.

Grape Airdrop - https://guild.xyz/grape

By participating early on in Grape's platform, users can secure the lowest prices and potentially benefit from their substantial airdrops. About Grape

Grape is a decentralized layer one ecosystem that aims to provide developers with the tools and infrastructure they need to create complex, future-proof web3 applications. The contact information and social media pages below provide more information about this growing project.

Distribution Site | Testnet | Airdrop Site | Website

