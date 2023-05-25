Conversational AI Leader Joins Forces with Leading Global Solutions Integrator to Deliver Powerful AI-Based Solutions that Drive Exceptional Customer Experiences

Cognigy, an Enterprise Conversational AI (CAI) market leader, today announced it has entered into a strategic reseller partnership with Black Box®, a leading Global Solutions Integrator (GSI). By combining Cognigy's industry-leading enterprise-class Conversational AI-based technology with Black Box's comprehensive CX solution practice, including a global network of CX professionals, the companies will deliver powerful AI-based solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences.

The benefits to customers of the partnership include increased automation and efficiency, as well as improved customer satisfaction and loyalty. By automating routine customer interactions with AI-based virtual assistants, businesses can free up contact center and customer service agents to focus on more complex issues and provide more personalized support. Meanwhile, customers benefit from faster, more convenient service that is available 24/7.

"At Cognigy, we believe that Conversational AI-based solutions are a critical component of all current and future customer engagement strategies. By partnering with Black Box, we are leveraging their global CX practice and our industry-leading CAI technology to bring powerful, end-to-end AI solutions to the contact center today," said Hardy Myers, Cognigy's SVP of Business Development and Strategy. "Our combined expertise and AI-based technology portfolio will enable businesses to build stronger customer relationships and drive better business outcomes while rapidly transforming their customer service delivery model across all channels."

President CEO of Black Box, Sanjeev Verma, stated, "We're thrilled to partner with Cognigy and combine their cutting-edge Conversational AI solutions with our global CX practice to create new and transform existing customer experiences. Together, we will offer businesses a complete solution set for creating and delivering exceptional customer experiences from initial engagement through resolution."

The Cognigy.AI Enterprise Conversational AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI enables enterprises to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale across all channels including voice, email, chat and social media.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. Our low code Conversational AI platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers next-gen customer service with solutions like Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy gives enterprises all they need to deliver always-on, personalized experiences at scale on voice and chat, on any channel. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

About Black Box

Black Box® is a trusted global solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses across the globe. The breadth of our global reach, continuous innovation, and depth of our expertise accelerates customer success by bringing people, ideas and technology together to solve real-world business problems. Our customer experience solutions, services and products enable secure, flawless connectivity and meaningful collaboration for businesses in every major market across six continents.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com. Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

