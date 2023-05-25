Cadence Design Systems: Cadence Investing in Innovation - Student Design Teams

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Student teams working together to tackle technical challenges and find innovative solutions are the future of the electronics industry. That's why the Cadence Academic Network is committed to providing the tools and training needed to accelerate these teams to the finish line. We are passionate about innovation and the push towards a greener more sustainable world, which is a common trend among student design teams.

We support teams developing vehicles that compete across a variety of terrains from water, to land, to air. Let's take a look at the amazing work being done using a multitude of Cadence tools.

University of Michigan's Electric Boat (UM-EB) racing team is tackling the technical challenge of redesigning their traditional catamaran vehicle to a hydrofoil vessel. To ensure stability and seamless design, it is critical that the team model and simulate their foils before launching their boat, which they are doing using Cadence CFD Software.

University of Pennsylvania's Formula SAE team, Penn Electric, is focused on validation and making sure that their circuits are all optimized to be the best that they can be, using Celsius and AWR technologies. Ensuring the electrical components are getting adequate cooling is not only necessary to meet the requirements for the competition, but more importantly, to guarantee the safety of the team members.

The Formula SAE team at Politecnico di Milano, DynamiΣ PRC, is another team pushing the limits of what's possible, competing internationally with their electric vehicle. Major electrical components were designed with Cadence.

Solar cars are another area for eco-innovation. The solar vehicle team at NC State, SolarPack, and Virginia Tech, Solar Car at VT, are working hard towards a more sustainable future for transportation.

AeroDelft the Delft University of Technology student team, is developing a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft, revolutionizing the air transport industry to be cleaner for the climate. In order to minimize energy consumption, it was critical for them to optimize their aerodynamic design. This was made possible by Fidelity CFD technology, allowing them to analyze the impact of their design changes. Adding to their mission of moving towards a more sustainable world, they accessed tools with OnCloud, reducing compute and server resources.

Good luck to all the teams this summer at the various competitions! If you are a member of or know a student organization interested in improving their design using the same commercial PCB, CFD, or other system tools our customers use, contact us so we can partner with the next generation of innovators!

To learn more about the ways Cadence is supporting a push towards a greener world, check out the Sustainable by Design - 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

