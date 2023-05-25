DJ Pomerium Secures USD20 Million Angel Investment and got listed on Bitget

Pomerium Pte. Ltd., a leading Web3 gaming studio, is proud to announce that it has secured a USD20 million angel investment from an undisclosed investor. The funding will allow the company to expand its portfolio of blockchain-based games and drive innovation in the rapidly growing Web3 gaming industry.

"We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment from an undisclosed investor," said Kim CEO of

Pomerium Pte. Ltd. "It demonstrates a strong belief in our team, our vision, and the potential of blockchain-based

gaming to revolutionise the gaming industry. With this investment, we can accelerate our development, attract top

talent, and bring new and exciting games to our users."

Pomerium Pte. Ltd., founded in February 2022, has established itself as a leading innovator in the Web3 gaming space, with a portfolio of casual P2E games that leverage the security and transparency of blockchain technology. The company's games provide users with a unique and immersive experience, with ownership and control over their in-game assets including NFTs and utility tokens.

"We are proud of the progress we have made so far, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead. Our mission is

to create the best Web3 gaming experiences for our users, and this investment will help us achieve that." said Kim.

Pomerium is committed to advancing the Web3 gaming industry by delivering high-quality, innovative, and fun casual games that engage and delight users.

Meanwhile, Pomerium has listed USDPMG (Pomerium Ecosystem Token) on Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange. The listing, which occurred on May 4, 2023 marks a significant milestone for Pomerium as it seeks to expand its influence in the fast-growing blockchain gaming industry.

Bitget, an exchange that adopted Proof of Reserve (PoR), has recently launched a USD100 million Web3 fund to support promising Web3 projects in Asia. Pomerium's selection for listing on Bitget underscores the platform's strong reputation and potential for growth.

About Pomerium

Pomerium is a Web3 multi-game platform that focuses on mobile games. Its unique token economy is designed to create a sustainable mobile gaming ecosystem, and its platform enables gamers to play games on mobile devices instead of being limited to PC or web browsers. Pomerium plans to expand its services and influence in the GameFi market in the coming years.

