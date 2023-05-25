Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Altima Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARH) (OTC Pink: ARSLF) (FSE: AKC1) ("Altima" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sabin Boily. And Dr. Bob Mummery to the Board of Technical Advisors.

Joe DeVries, President and CEO stated, "We look forward to continuing to build a team that will help us commercialize the exciting H2SX hydrogen production technology while the Company continues to move forward in targeting prospective energy fields for both traditional revenue and other prospective green tech opportunities that could benefit from utilizing low-cost green hydrogen."

Dr. Sabin Boily, Ph.D., MSC

Dr. Boily has over thirty years of experience in renewable energy and the environment and holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics from Polytechnique Montréal, a master's degree and a Ph.D. in Energy Science from Université du Québec - Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS). He continued his studies with a post-doctorate fellowship at Laval University and Hydro-Quebec Research Institute in nanomaterials science, particularly in the area of hydrogen storage materials.

Dr. Boily is currently the Vice-President of Intellectual Property at St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. and is also the CEO of H2SX Corp. He is also a partner in Globerpro International and the Acting Deputy Director for Research and Innovation at Cégep Saint-Hyacinthe. He is an administrator for two technology transfer centers, Cintech Agroalimentaire and CTT Group. Additionally, Dr. Boily is on the joint committee and isresponsible for conducting research at Fonds de Recherche du Québec. Dr. Boily has also taught courses on renewable energy in Quebec and has been actively involved as an inventor with over 15 patents.

Dr. Bob Mummery, P.Geol., Ph.D.

Dr. Mummery holds a Ph.D. in geology from McMaster University and Hons, B.Sc Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Dr. Mummery has over 45 years of experience in the exploration for oil and gas reserves in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) and international jurisdictions. He has been part of several teams which have discovered and participated in hydrocarbon discoveries in Western Canada. Dr. Mummery was a co-founder and VP Exploration for Golden Eagle Energy Inc., a private oil and gas explorer in the WCSB. He has worked for a number of Calgary based oil companies, including Amoco, Home Oil, Canadian Hunter, Wascana and Teknica Resource Development Ltd., and is the owner/manager of a geological/geophysical consulting company Almandine Resources Inc. Dr. Mummery has been active in several technical societies, held offices, a recipient of various awards, served on committees in the AAPG, SEG, CSEG, and CSPG organizations and was the Executive Officer for the Canadian Geosciences Council. Dr. Mummery has also served on and co-chaired several Federal Government committees advising the Minister of Natural Resources of Canada.

Hydrogen Processing Facility

Altima has committed to the construction of its first hydrogen processing facility that utilizes patented nano-carbon technology (ccH2) which converts natural gas into clean hydrogen. Altima will fund and be co-operator of the hydrogen production facilities in relation to gas and condensate wells (the "Wells") Altima currently operates, as well as any Wells Altima operates in the future. Altima will be responsible in providing and managing the natural gas input within the joint venture operations (the "JV Operations") in its exclusive partnership with St Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CSE: SX) and its wholly owned subsidiary, H2SX Corp (See news release dated, Feb 14, 2023). All infrastructures and logistics within the JV Operations will receive carbon credits for the sale of hydrocarbons to the green hydrogen through this producing joint venture.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Joe DeVries"

Joe DeVries, Interim CEO & Director

Contact: (604) 336-8610

