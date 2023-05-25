Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), a global subsea mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the company is participating in two upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conferences.

121 Mining Investment New York will be packed with market intelligence and investment ideas. Over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors will take part in 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, a conference program. This year's event is held on June 5-6, 2023. To register for this event, please visit https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/.

Later in the month, on June 14-15, 121 Mining Investment will host a virtual event called 121 Global Online: Critical Materials. This global gathering will connect professional investors, metals traders, and end-users for two days of keynotes from leading analysts and market commentators and 1-2-1 meetings with mining company management teams. To register for the event, please visit https://www.weare121.com/121-global-online-critical-materials/.

An updated investor presentation for Odyssey can be found on the company's website at https://ir.odysseymarine.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer engaged in the discovery, validation and development of subsea mineral deposits in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Odyssey provides marine services for private clients and governments who are interested in exploring their Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to survey, map and identify any potential mineral resources present. The company focuses on the exploration of polymetallic nodules (battery metals to power the future) and subsea phosphate deposits (fertilizer to feed the future) which the company believes will provide a benefit to society now and in the future. For additional details, please visit www.odysseymarine.com.

